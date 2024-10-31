Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

NXFNF remained flat at $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. Next 15 Group has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

