Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC's holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 525,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,266. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

