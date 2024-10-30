Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of QNRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 249,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,690. The company has a market cap of $3.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.95. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

