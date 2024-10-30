Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Unisys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Unisys Stock Performance

NYSE:UIS traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,287. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $497.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

