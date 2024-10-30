UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Time to Buy?

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) rose 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 547,960,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 219,751,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Stock Up 17.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.