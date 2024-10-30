Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) vs. Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) Critical Survey

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Abits Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining 11.43% 3.41% 2.98% Abits Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and Abits Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 7 2 3.22 Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $7.21, indicating a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Abits Group.

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and Abits Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $158.67 million 10.55 -$25.78 million $0.06 90.00 Abits Group $5.34 million 3.66 -$12.59 million N/A N/A

Abits Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cipher Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abits Group has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Abits Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

