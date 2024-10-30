Blast Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Blast has a total market cap of $178.91 million and $12.82 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,907.96 or 1.00005886 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,787.41 or 0.99838224 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,661,263,494 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,640,418,925.35515 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00834706 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $14,609,681.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

