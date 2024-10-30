Cove Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cove Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 58,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 110,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. 2,420,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,490,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.