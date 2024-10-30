Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE V opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average is $273.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

