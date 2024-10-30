Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Up 23.2% – Here’s Why

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) shot up 23.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($27.88) and last traded at GBX 2,095 ($27.17). 229,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 83,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Craneware alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Craneware

Craneware Stock Up 20.7 %

Craneware Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £725.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6,538.46 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,099.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,153.85%.

Insider Transactions at Craneware

In other news, insider Keith Neilson sold 423,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($28.53), for a total transaction of £9,322,500 ($12,089,871.61). Company insiders own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Craneware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.