ether.fi (ETHFI) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One ether.fi token can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ether.fi has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. ether.fi has a total market cap of $321.24 million and $110.51 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,545,591 tokens. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 207,545,591 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.47889408 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $58,474,386.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

