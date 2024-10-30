Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Short Interest Up 19.8% in October

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Roma Green Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Roma Green Finance Price Performance

Shares of ROMA remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 231,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Roma Green Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

