Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,451,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,956,623. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

