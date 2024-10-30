Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $280.33 and last traded at $280.33, with a volume of 69486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JLL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,419,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,456,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

