Dialight (LON:DIA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.80), with a volume of 7844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.78).

Dialight Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The firm has a market cap of £55.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dialight

In related news, insider Stephen Blair acquired 18,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £32,705.65 ($42,414.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,717. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

