Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

Twilio Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Twilio has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

