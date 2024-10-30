Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 63,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,873. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

