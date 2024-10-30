Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $394.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,180,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

