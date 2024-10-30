Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). 184,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 79,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.70).

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5,600.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.05.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V segments. It also provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

