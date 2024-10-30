Edelcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.61 Million (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. Edelcoin has a market cap of $5.36 billion and approximately $2.61 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edelcoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Edelcoin token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,592,038.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.69234753 USD and is down -22.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $876,009.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

