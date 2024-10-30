Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declines By 35.8%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the September 30th total of 538,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of CGBD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 60,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $871.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 93.57%.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

