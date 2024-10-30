abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.80 ($0.75). Approximately 362,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 905,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.75).

abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £238.23 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97.

abrdn European Logistics Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is presently -2,941.18%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

