Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) vs. Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Financial Analysis

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Ilika”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $12.16 million 13.23 -$36.78 million ($0.43) -3.47 Ilika N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ilika has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Ilika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -327.05% -64.85% -39.47% Ilika N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amprius Technologies and Ilika, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 1 6 2 3.11 Ilika 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 448.10%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Ilika.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Ilika on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Ilika

(Get Free Report)

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances. Ilika plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.