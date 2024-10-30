Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Up 41.3% in October

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ebang International Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBON traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. 137,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,202. Ebang International has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebang International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ebang International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Ebang International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

