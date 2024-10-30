Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.4 %

Mastech Digital stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.