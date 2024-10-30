Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
