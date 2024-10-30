MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

MTR Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Get MTR alerts:

MTR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.