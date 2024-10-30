ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.72. 2,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 4.01% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

