Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.82. 18,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 20,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Perseus Mining Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. It also holds 70% interest in the Meyas Sand gold project in Sudan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.