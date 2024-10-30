Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties from various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

