Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.9 %

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

