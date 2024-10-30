Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Trading 3.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. 42,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Draganfly Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

