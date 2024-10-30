OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 32,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 20,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Institutional Trading of OCA Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCAX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in OCA Acquisition by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 23.1% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 53,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 1,094.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 248,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

