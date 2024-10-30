FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $34.17 million and $678,461.08 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

