Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Rises By 20.7%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.0 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $28.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $368.99 million for the quarter.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.