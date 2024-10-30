KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 163,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.