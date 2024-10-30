KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of KB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 163,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.98.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
