Short Interest in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Drops By 15.2%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.25. 368,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,988. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $75.28. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

