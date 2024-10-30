Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Brompton Energy Split Price Performance
Shares of TSE ESP traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.19 million and a PE ratio of -76.09. Brompton Energy Split has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.44.
Brompton Energy Split Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brompton Energy Split
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Energy Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Energy Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.