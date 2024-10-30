Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,251,768.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.04, for a total transaction of $1,251,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $35,586,572.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,213,044.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $1,141,350.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total transaction of $249,422.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00.

Salesforce stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.40. 2,817,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,453. The company has a market cap of $283.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.78. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.66 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

