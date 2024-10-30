Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 27,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,647,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,776,956.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $739,075.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,750. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $212.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 174.97% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Travelzoo by 217.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

