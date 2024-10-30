Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 219646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 14.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Further Reading

