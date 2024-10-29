TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.06), with a volume of 698471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.37) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £145.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,222.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

