Simon’s Cat 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $85.88 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $239.87 million and approximately $85.88 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,376.40 or 0.98409062 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,680.56 or 0.97462944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,987,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,987,567 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,112,567.055 with 6,749,955,112,567.055 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003453 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $76,475,872.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

