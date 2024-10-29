Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Up 42.1% in October

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 112,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,103. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1579 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 298.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 47,215 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 226,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 469.4% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 104,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 406,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

