Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Up 42.1% in October

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 112,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,103. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $55.46.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1579 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
