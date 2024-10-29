Fei USD Price Hits $0.98 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $162,406.16 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,144.47 or 1.00322461 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00006884 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006018 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,077,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,819,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,077,538.23270806 with 6,819,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97597429 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $158,372.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

