Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $810.00 to $825.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $755.73 and last traded at $751.68. Approximately 444,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,701,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $749.12.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,976. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,409 shares of company stock worth $158,213,518 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 15.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 12.6% during the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,916.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 59,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,811 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.73. The company has a market cap of $325.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

