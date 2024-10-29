Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,875,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,227,391 shares.The stock last traded at $150.50 and had previously closed at $150.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

