Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Update

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the September 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HXGCF remained flat at $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.
