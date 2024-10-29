Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Update

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the September 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGCF remained flat at $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

