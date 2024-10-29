Dymension Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.96 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Dymension has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Dymension coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002122 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $323.82 million and $28.96 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,490,022 coins and its circulating supply is 210,941,338 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,035,457,599 with 210,860,198 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.53990418 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $23,084,928.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

