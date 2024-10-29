BOOK OF MEME Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $249.08 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $614.50 million and $249.08 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,906.35 or 0.99991334 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,863.47 or 0.99931706 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,957,546,790 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,958,888,896.25201. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00884602 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $226,859,388.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

