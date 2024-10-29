PAAL AI (PAAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $183.62 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $183.62 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.20039604 USD and is up 9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,540,863.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

